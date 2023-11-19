today's leftovers
-
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Infra & RelEng Update – Week 46 2023
This is a weekly report from the I&R (Infrastructure & Release Engineering) Team. It also contain updates for CPE (Community Platform Engineering) Team as the CPE initiatives are in most cases tied to I&R work.
-
DebugPoint ☛ Top 10 Most Beautiful GNU/Linux Distributions [Featured] [Ed: Updated this week]
We give you the top 10 beautiful GNU/Linux Distributions of 2023. They are a visual treat to your eyes while being a robust operating system. The most fantastic thing about GNU/Linux Distributions is you can customize them to any extent to satisfy your visual needs.
-
DebugPoint ☛ Top 10 Best GNU/Linux Distributions for Everyone in 2023 [Ed: Updated this week]
We compiled a list of the 10 best GNU/Linux distributions for everyone in 2023 based on their stability, attractiveness and time required to configure after installation. The GNU/Linux Distribution space is heavily fragmented to the point that a new fork is being created almost daily.
-
Qt ☛ [The proprietary] LTS Qt 5.15.16 Released
We have released Qt 5.15.16 LTS for subscription license holders today. As a patch release, Qt 5.15.16 does not add any new functionality but provides bug fixes.
-
The Verge ☛ The EU will finally free backdoored Windows users from Bing
Microsoft will soon let backdoored Windows 11 users in the European Economic Area (EEA) disable its Bing web search, remove Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Edge, and even add custom web search providers...