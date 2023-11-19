today's leftovers

Inkscape 1.3.1 is here almost four months after Inkscape 1.3 and adds two new features, namely an option to disable snapping to grid lines and the ability to split text into its letters (characters) while keeping the kerning (letter distances) intact.

Calibre 7.0 arrives more than a year after Calibre 6.0 and introduces the ability to store notes that can contain links, images, as well as rich text formatting for authors, series, publishers, tags, and related elements. Users will be able to search, browse or link these notes within the app or export them as standalone HTML files.