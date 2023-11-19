Software: Godot 4.2 RC 1, Libxml2 2.12.0, and 7 Best Free and Open Source Compositing Window Managers
Godot Engine ☛ Release candidate: Godot 4.2 RC 1
With every critical bug identified and squashed, we are making our last turn and preparing to sprint to the finish line with Godot 4.2!
Ubuntu Pit ☛ Libxml2 2.12.0 Released: Enhanced Support for XPath and XSLT
Libxml2 has released version 2.12.0, which significantly changes the XML parser. The update fixes known issues that caused the XML parser to behave in a quadratic manner and improves the internal hash tables to reduce memory consumption.
Linux Links ☛ 7 Best Free and Open Source Compositing Window Managers
A compositing window manager, or compositor, is a window manager that provides applications with an off-screen buffer for each window.