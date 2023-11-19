What Is Fedora Onyx? An Immutable Budgie-Based Linux Distro

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 19, 2023



Budgie is a desktop environment for free and open source operating systems that has been around since 2014. Development originally centered around the Solus distribution, but later versions are distro agnostic from the beginning.

Budgie is a compelling option for people who like more barebones desktops like Xfce, MATE, and Cinnamon but want just a tad more flair.

What Does It Mean to Be Immutable?

An immutable desktop is one where you cannot make changes to system files. The core system is read-only, and it all gets replaced with a newer version whenever updates roll around. This way your computer isn't rendered unbootable due to a single broken program.

If problems do arise, you can rollback to previous versions of the operating system. You can also safely test out newer, beta versions of a distro or desktop environment.

While you rarely see the word "immutable" in ads, many consumer-oriented operating systems are already immutable. This includes Android, ChromeOS, iOS, and macOS. The version of Linux that ships on Valve's Steam Deck is also immutable.

