Pineberry Pi adds NVMe storage capabilities to the Raspberry Pi 5

HiFi 3D Sensor runs on TI’s Jacinto processor with 8TOPS NPU

What Is Fedora Onyx? An Immutable Budgie-Based Linux Distro

Fedora Onyx

Budgie is a desktop environment for free and open source operating systems that has been around since 2014. Development originally centered around the Solus distribution, but later versions are distro agnostic from the beginning.

Budgie is a compelling option for people who like more barebones desktops like Xfce, MATE, and Cinnamon but want just a tad more flair.

What Does It Mean to Be Immutable?

An immutable desktop is one where you cannot make changes to system files. The core system is read-only, and it all gets replaced with a newer version whenever updates roll around. This way your computer isn't rendered unbootable due to a single broken program.

If problems do arise, you can rollback to previous versions of the operating system. You can also safely test out newer, beta versions of a distro or desktop environment.

While you rarely see the word "immutable" in ads, many consumer-oriented operating systems are already immutable. This includes Android, ChromeOS, iOS, and macOS. The version of Linux that ships on Valve's Steam Deck is also immutable.

LXQt 1.4 Desktop Arrives for Lubuntu 23.10 Users, Here’s How to Install It
The Lubuntu developers have decided to backport the LXQt 1.4 desktop environment to the latest Lubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) release.
Gear, Frameworks, Kernel updates in Tumbleweed
A large amount of software updates made it into openSUSE Tumbleweed snapshots this week
Audacity 3.4 Released with Music Workflows, New Exporter, and More
Audacity 3.4 open-source, free, and cross-platform audio editor software has been released today as a major update that introduces several new features and many improvements.
Review: System76 Lemur Pro Laptop
The System76 Lemur Pro is light, thin, repairable, and upgradeable. It's the best Linux laptop we've tested
 
The Best Docker Alternatives for 2023
Looking for an alternative to Docker? Learn about the top alternatives to Docker, their features, pricing, and benefits.
MIKROE Launches ClickID to Make Click Boards and Other mikroBUS Hardware Hotpluggable in Linux
MikroElektronika, also known as MIKROE, has announced a new open source approach to handling Click and other mikroBUS-compatible boards under Linux and similar operating systems, complete with support for hot-plug operations: ClickID
Olimex Shows Off an Open-Hardware Linux-Based Autonomous Drone Swarm
Lightweight fixed-wing drones, designed for mapping and more, are driven by onboard OLinuXino single-board computers.
today's leftovers
Software: Godot 4.2 RC 1, Libxml2 2.12.0, and 7 Best Free and Open Source Compositing Window Managers
Chen Hui Jing Blogs About Web and Free Software
Linux Plumbers Conference and Tomeu Vizoso's Work on Linux Graphics
Security Leftovers
8 Tips To Keep Your Phone Running Like New and 5 Best GNU/Linux Phones to Watch Out for in 2023
Understanding the Next Wave of Desktop Environment Innovations
Russia pivots to Chinese CPUs that aren't subject to US sanctions - Russia's homegrown Linux-based Alt OS now supports Chinese LoongArch chips
Inkscape 1.3.1 Released with More Than 70 Bug Fixes and Two New Features
Inkscape 1.3.1 has been released today as the first major update to the Inkscape 1.3 series of this open-source vector graphics editor that happens to celebrate its 20th anniversary.
Programming Leftovers
Sam Thursfield's GNOME Report, This Week in GNOME
Software: diffoscope 252 and Screen Sharing
Supporting freedom and the sustainable use of electronic products in the European Union
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week - Android Apps Weekly
Audacity 3.4.2: Fix for Clips Shifting and Mix and Render Gain Reset
Audacity, the popular audio editor and recorder app, has announced the second update to its 3.4.x release series
Security Leftovers
today's howtos
Wireshark 4.2.0 Released with Dark Mode, ARM64 Support
Learn what's new in Wireshark 4.2.0 release which brings updated base with dark mode, performance improvements and more.
Microsoft: OpenAI’s Chaos and Windows TCO
today's leftovers
Raspberry Pi and Arduino News
Android Leftovers
How to change the time on your Android smartwatch
today's howtos
5 howtos
Games: Raspberry Pi 4, ‘Video Game Addiction’, and the Latest Dozen From Liam Dawe
8 new articles
This week in KDE: Panel Intellihide and Wayland Presentation Time
It’s great to see lots of people running the Plasma 6 Alpha release, which has resulted in a spike of bug reports, as we had hoped and expected
Use GDM Settings to Customise Ubuntu’s Login Screen
Ubuntu, like other Linux distributions uses the GNOME Display Manager (GDM) as its, well, display manager, though most of us tend to think of or refer to it as the login screen
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Devices: Beagleboard, MessengerPi, Raspberry Pi and More
Distributions and Operating Systems, Including Debian and Ubuntu
today's howtos
3 howtos
Linux Foundation: FinOps and Joint Development Foundation (JDF)
Security Leftovers
Oracle Linux 9.3 Brings Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel R7U2
Oracle Linux 9.3 is out now, featuring DNF enhancements and automatic reboot options. Here’s more on that
Security Leftovers
patches and incidents
today's howtos
Today in Techrights
EasyOS Kirkstone-series version 5.6.1 released
We were discussing Firefox versus Chromium on the forum
today's howtos
today's leftovers
Windows TCO (Security Issues)
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux in the Ham Shack and BSDNow
Calibre 7.0 E-Book Manager Introduces New Notes Feature, Support for Audio EPUBs
Calibre developer Kovid Goyal announced today the release and general availability of Calibre 7.0 as the latest stable version and a major update to this powerful, free, open-source, and cross-platform e-book management software.
Unveiling the Life Stories of Linux Innovators
Linux, the open-source operating system that powers millions of devices worldwide
Oppo starts rolling out ColorOS based on Android 14
Chinese smartphone vendor Oppo says it has begun rolling out ColorOS 14, its variant based on Android 14, to its 600 million active users
Tuning the Linux kernel with AI, according to ByteDance
ByteDance has a proposal to make this easier
It’s Official: Linux Kernel 6.6 Will Be LTS, Supported Until December 2026
In another unexpected turn of events, the latest Linux 6.6 kernel series has been officially marked as LTS (Long Term Support) on the kernel.org website with a predicted life expectancy of at least three years.
Allwinner VPU gets open-source H264 hardware video encoder Linux driver
Bootlin’s Linux kernel support for H.264 video encoding with the Allwinner V3/V3s/S3 platforms consists of patchsets on top of the mainline Linux Cedrus driver
Wireshark 4.2 Packet Analyzer Adds Support For HTTP/3
Wireshark 4.2 introduces smarter display filter autocomplete, avoiding invalid syntax for more efficient network analysis
FFmpeg 6.1 “Heaviside” Released with VAAPI AV1 Encoder, HW Vulkan Decoding
FFmpeg 6.1 open-source multimedia framework has been released today as a major update that brings new features, new decoders, new filters, and many other changes.
mesa 23.3.0-rc4
Software doing what you want, not what you say
The KDE launcher also isn’t doing anything fancy; it’s matching on metadata associated with the launcher
BSD: OpenSMTPD, FreeBSD packages routine, and more
Open Hardware/Modding and Linux Devices
Raspberry Pi 5, MIKROE, and more
Programming Leftovers
Rust 1.74.0
The Web and Free, Libre Software
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Events: libcurl, WordPress, and Capitole du Libre 2023
New Horizons for EL: OpenELA Publishes Package Sources
Bright future for Enterprise Linux with OpenELA’s RHEL-compatible sources for packages now available. More is on the way
Linux Kernel 6.6 Officially Confirmed as an LTS
Last month saw the release of the Linux 6.6 kernel, a big update jam-packed with new features, hardware support, security enhancements, and performance improvements
HandBrake 1.7 Released with AMD VCN AV1 and NVIDIA NVENC AV1 Encoders
HandBrake 1.7 has been released today as a major update to this open-source, free, and cross-platform video transcoder application for GNU/Linux.
6 Best Free and Open Source Linux Electronic Medical Records Software
Open source EMR software has an important role to play
Games: Core Keeper, Bzzzt, art of rally, and More
Kubernetes and Servers
today's howtos
Is Bing Dead?
More Security Leftovers and Microsoft Problems
How to Install LXQt 1.4 on Lubuntu 22.04 LTS
Learn how to install the latest LXQt 1.4 desktop environment using backport PPA in Lubuntu 22.04.
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
today's leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
12 Best Time Tracking Software for Linux Desktop
Time tracking software can be an effective solution to enhance productivity and control time expenses
Programming Leftovers
Red Hat: Proprietary (Secretive) Hardware as 'Security', Flathub, Red Hat Working With Lockheed Martin, Pagure Exporter
Scientists use Raspberry Pi and Raspberry Pi Now in Google's Pocket, Too
New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients and 13 Best Distributions for Gaming on Linux
Windows TCO
Barry Kauler on EasyOS Development
