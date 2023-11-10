Other Sites
This tutorial will help you configure OBS Studio to pause and resume recording with shortcut keys. This will improve your recording session quality greatly by not recording unnecessary parts. We intend this tutorial for teachers especially those who work like us teaching in online classes. We hope this helps a lot for you. Now let's try it out!
Scheduled for release on February 28th, 2024, the KDE Plasma 6 promises to be a massive update to the beloved and widely used desktop environment for GNU/Linux distributions. Until the final release hits the streets, the alpha version is now available for public testing and early adopters.
Coming more than three months after Ubuntu Touch OTA-2, the Ubuntu Touch OTA-3 release is the third stable update based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) and it’s the first to offer official Ubuntu Touch 20.04 system images for PINE64’s PinePhone, PinePhone Pro, and PineTab devices.
Clonezilla Live 3.1.1 is here more than six months after Clonezilla Live 3.1.0 and it’s powered by a new kernel, namely Linux 6.5.8, which is a significant upgrade from the Linux 6.1.25 used in the previous release, despite the fact that Linux 6.1 is a long-term supported series. As expected, Linux 6.5 will bring better support for newer hardware where previous Clonezilla Live releases failed to work correctly.
GIMP 2.10.36 is here more than eight months after GIMP 2.10.34 and brings support for Adobe Swatch Exchange (ASE) and Adobe Color Book (ACB) palettes, as well as a new gradient option called “FG to Transparent (Hardedge)” that generates a gradient from the foreground color to transparency with hard-edge transitions between the 2 colors.
If you needed to send a letter to your neighbor, you wouldn’t choose to send it via airmail across the continent and back first. Yet, this is how Internet traffic is routed in some parts of the world. For example, it’s not unusual for Internet traffic in Africa to first travel to Europe before ending up back in Africa at its destination. This is why we need Internet Exchange Points (IXPs) and sustainable peering infrastructure.
posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 10, 2023
updated Nov 10, 2023
New document submitted in SFLC vs SFC case
IRC logs for Thursday, November 09, 2023
Expect more on that in the near and distant future
Computers and information systems, while certainly a love of mine now, were not my first
Links for the day
There is a Microsoft connection
Nadella is a "useful tool"
Microsoft keeps trying to prevent people from escaping
- Amazon Making its Own Linux-Based OS to Replace Android
- LLVM, VLC updates in Tumbleweed
- Ubuntu Touch OTA-3 released with support for over two dozen devices (including the PinePhone and PinePhone Pro)
- Steam Deck OLED: Valve’s Latest Innovation
- Proposed European Electronic ID Law Raises Concerns
- Fedora Linux 39 Is Now Available for Download, Powered by Linux Kernel 6.5
- GNOME Receives €1M Investment from Sovereign Tech Fund
- Ubuntu Core Snapdeck
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
- Ubuntu Touch OTA-3 Out Now with OTA Support for PinePhone and PineTab Devices
- KDE Gear 23.08.3
- elementary OS 8 to Ship with Wayland by Default, Based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
- Plasma 6’s Icon Set: A Sneak Peek into What’s Coming
- Plasma 6.0 Alpha – What this means
- PSA: For Xorg GNOME sessions, use the xf86-input-wacom driver for your tablets
- Android Leftovers
- Software Freedom Conservancy: Not as Harmless as It May Seem
- This Site Supports Mozilla Firefox, But Does Not Endorse It
- We Need A Revolution - Fairphone
- Release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.3
- Reliving The Authentic 90s Linux Experience
- Android Leftovers
- PGConf.dev 2024 - Call for Speakers and Sponsors
- FEX 2311 Tagged!
- Open Hardware and Linux Devices, Including Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and a 192-Core RISC-V CPU
- Review: System76 Lemur Pro Laptop
- System Cleaner BleachBit Sees First Release in 2 Years
- Jack Wallen Compares Rocky Linux and AlmaLinux, Red Hat Continues Paying SiliconANGLE for SPAM and Placements/Puff Pieces
- Libre Computer AML-A311D-CC “Alta” SBC features Amlogic A311D AI processor
- Kernel: Rust Difficulties, Spinlocks, and String Handling
- Linux 6.6
- New Horizons for EL: OpenELA Publishes Package Sources
- Automatic NVIDIA SFS updating
- KDE Plasma 6 Alpha "megarelease" is Out for Testing
- Open Hardware and Linux Devices
- Programming Leftovers
- BSD and GNU/Linux Leftovers
- Google's Shameless Spin About Core Web Vitals
- Latest in Browserling
- IBM's Red Bait: The Latest Puff Pieces/Press Releases
- Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers
- Windows TCO
- today's howtos
- Games: Steam Deck, Humble Choice, and More
- Mozilla on Buzzwords and Shopping
- KDE: KDSOAP WS-Discovery Client 0.3.0, Subtitle Composer 0.8.0, and More
- Security Leftovers
- WordPress 6.4 "Shirley" Released, Kiwi TCMS Milestone
- KDE Releases Alpha Versions of Plasma 6, Frameworks 6, and Gear 24.02
- GIMP 2.10.36 Released with Support for ASE & ACB Palettes, New Gradient, and More
- Android Leftovers
- Stable kernels: Linux 6.6.1, Linux 6.5.11, Linux 6.1.62, Linux 5.4.260, Linux 4.19.298, Linux 4.14.329, Linux 5.15.138 and Linux 5.10.200
- Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and More
- Programming Leftovers
- today's leftovers
- Kernel: WPA3 fixes and colour capabilities of AMD
- Updates and Reports From Fedora Project
- GhostBSD and FreeBSD News
- Software: Reverse Proxy Servers, Kubernetes Special Interest Groups (SIGs), Moosync, and More
- today's howtos
- Android Leftovers
- Games: Godot 4.2 beta 5, Arduino Project, and More
- Clonezilla Live 3.1.1 Bumps Kernel to Linux 6.5, Adds Many Disk Cloning Improvements
- Tux Machines Turns 19.5 a Month From Now
- Chinese Isolation From the West is Working Well for GNU/Linux Adoption
- High GNU/Linux Usage Levels in Madagascar and Ethiopia
- Android Leftovers
- 10 Things to Do After Installing Fedora 39 Workstation
- MusicPod, the All-In-One Linux Music Player, Has Improved
- Microsoft Windows Market Share in Oceania Down From 90% to 30%
- GNU/Linux Leapfrogging Proprietary Operating Systems
