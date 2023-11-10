Open Hardware and Mobile Systems

The Megapixels camera application has long been the most performant camera application on the original PinePhone. I have not gotten the Megapixels application to that point alone. There have been several other contributors that have helped slowly improving performance and features of this application. Especially Benjamin has leaped it forward massively with the threaded processing code and GPU accelerated preview.

All this code has made Megapixels very fast on the PinePhone but also has made it quite a lot harder to port the application to other hardware. The code is very much overfitted for the PinePhone hardware.