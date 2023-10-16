While existing Arch Linux users received the latest Linux 6.5 kernel upgrade last month, the Arch Linux 2023.10.14 snapshot is the first live and installable ISO image powered by Linux kernel 6.5. This means you’ll get better hardware support out-of-the-box when deploying Arch Linux on new devices. The ISO ships with Linux kernel 6.5.7 by default.

FydeOS 17.0 and Dr.Parted 23.09

FydeOS is available in four main branches: VMware, PC, an Enterprise edition, and something called "FydeOS for You". The VMware and PC editions are for virtual machines and physical hardware, respectively, while the Enterprise edition is for people who wish to purchase support. The FydeOS for You edition appears to offer a series of customized builds for specific x86_64 and ARM hardware. For instance there are builds for the Pinebook and several for versions of the Microsoft Surface devices.

The PC edition is also broken into more specific builds. There are various builds for different ages of hardware and style of video card. Presumably these editions are intended to offer more efficient support for modern CPUs. However, it means the potential user needs to go through multiple pages and a bit of reading to find the proper edition of the proper branch.

I downloaded the PC branch of FydeOS 17.0, specifically the edition for the oldest hardware as I figured it would offer the best compatibility for a range of CPUs. The download was a compressed file, 1.5GB in size. When it was unpacked, the IMG file was 6.9GB. I wrote this file to a thumb drive and dived into the experience.

Nothing happened for the first minute after I tried to boot from the USB thumb drive. I was beginning to wonder if the operating system had crashed when the project's logo appeared on the screen. Then nothing more happened for another six minutes while I watched the logo. At the seven minute mark a text console appeared with a brief welcome message and a URL for the project's documentation. There was also a banner saying I could use Ctrl+Alt+F1 to see a web browser. A login prompt followed.

