While existing Arch Linux users received the latest Linux 6.5 kernel upgrade last month, the Arch Linux 2023.10.14 snapshot is the first live and installable ISO image powered by Linux kernel 6.5. This means you’ll get better hardware support out-of-the-box when deploying Arch Linux on new devices. The ISO ships with Linux kernel 6.5.7 by default.

This Site Should be Blazing Fast Now

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 16, 2023



THE post published in the sister site a few moment moments ago explains the impact of abandoning databases. Moving the hosting to a very "calm" new server that is hyper-connected in a capital city has helped too. Below one can see the latency from Germany, which isn't very near but not too far either. People as far as Romania told us that the speed associated with accessing the server improved a lot, including low-latency SSH access. Let's hope we can keep up this high level of service for many years to come. █