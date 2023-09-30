Open Hardware: GPLed hardware and more
-
The GPLed hardware misconception
There's a common misconception that licensing conditions can establish pretty much whatever a rightsholder might wish, but that is an incorrect generalization based on a misunderstanding of how and why copyleft and the GPL works.
-
Analog ASIC Design Built Using Digital Standard Cells
Tiny Tapeout is a way for students, hobbyists, and home gamers to get their own ASICs designs fabbed into real custom chips. Tiny Tapeout 3 was the third running, with designs mandated to be made up of simple digital standard cells. Only, a guy by the name of [Harald Pretl] found a way to make an analog circuit using these digital cells anyway.
-
Cyanodore 6 Is A Rad Commodore 64 Synthesizer
The Commodore 64 is celebrated to this day for its capable SID sound chip, which provided the soundtrack for some of the best video games of its era. Even today, it’s still in demand as a chiptune synth. [gavinlyons] decided to take a breadbox-style C64 and mod it to be a more dedicated synth platform, creating what he calls the Cyanodore 6.