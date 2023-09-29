According to the product announcement, the “MRZG2LS SoM integrates the single/dual Cortex-A55/Cortex-M33, while the MRZV2LS is equipped with a Cortex-A55 (1.2GHz) CPU and built-in AI accelerator ‘DRP-AI’ for vision applications”.

Based on the Slackware 15.0 repositories from Slackware-15.0-patches as of September 21st, 2023, Porteus 5.01 received a major kernel bump compared to Porteus 5.0, which was powered by Linux kernel 5.18, namely the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel. This will provide users who want to install Porteus on newer devices with better hardware support.

Raspberry Pi 5 is powered by a Broadcom BCM2712 2.4GHz Quad-Core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A76 CPU with 512KB per-core L2 caches and a 2MB shared L3 cache, and a VideoCore VII GPU capable of supporting OpenGL ES 3.1 and Vulkan 1.2 graphics technologies. The device also comes with dual 4Kp60 HDMI display output and a 4Kp60 HEVC decoder.

6 Best Free and Open Source Linux Reference Management Tools

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 29, 2023



This category of software is one of the most useful digital tools for a researcher today. It enables users to import references from sources, manage and edit the references, export the references, format the bibliography, and in accordance with international standards. Researchers and academics appreciate the essential functions offered by reference management tools, minimising the tedious task of collecting, organising and citing their sources.

There are a number of different types of software packages that you can use to manage the bibliographic details of information and the documents you find during your degree or research. All of the software featured in this article is available to use without charge, and with the exception of Mendeley Desktop are released under an open source license.

To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of the finest reference management tools that run under Linux. We highlight our favorite 6 reference management tools.

