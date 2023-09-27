Python Programming
-
Python SSL Example
The “ssl” module, “requests” module, and the “socket” module are used in Python to work with SSL, such as for verifying, acquiring, or implementing SSL.
-
OpenMV CAM RT1062 board for Machine Vision with MicroPython
-
How To Use Lists in Python
We’re going to learn how to create lists and then update and delete the items within them. Then we will apply our knowledge to create a shopping list app which sends lists directly to our cell phone.
To demonstrate how to use lists in Python, we will use Thonny, a free, easy to use and cross platform Python editor.
-
CPython vulnerabilities are now published to the Open Source Vulnerability Database
The vulnerability information is ingested from the Python Software Foundation's Advisory Database on GitHub which was primarily sourced from Victor Stinner's python-security project. This database is open to contributions, so if you see anything missing or incorrect we welcome pull requests. This is a huge step forward in automaticity and discoverability of vulnerability information for Python itself which previously would have required custom tooling.