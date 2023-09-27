Education: EuroBSDCon 2023, NLUUG Award, and More
EuroBSDCon 2023 presentations
EuroBSDCon 2023 has now ended, and slides for many of the OpenBSD developer presentations are now available in the usual place.
How you can make conferences better
" I agree! Can I piggyback with a related point? The "hallway track" is most accessible to well-connected insiders. If you are not one of them, it can be discouraging to hear how great it is. If you are one of them, please help others connect. "
That is also so true and reading it sparked this blog post. So let’s tackle a few ways you and I as conference attendees can make the conference a better experience.
NLUUG Award
Finally it may be good to know that this award is not only useful to make me feel good. I’ve already noticed that governments and institutions show some respect - they may not know exactly what a UNIX is, but they do recognize that this Bert guy apparently is an officially approved nerd from the internet, and give me a little more credit. I hope this benefits my work for a free and open [Internet].