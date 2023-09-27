Education: EuroBSDCon 2023, NLUUG Award, and More

" I agree! Can I piggyback with a related point? The "hallway track" is most accessible to well-connected insiders. If you are not one of them, it can be discouraging to hear how great it is. If you are one of them, please help others connect. "

That is also so true and reading it sparked this blog post. So let’s tackle a few ways you and I as conference attendees can make the conference a better experience.