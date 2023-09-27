There is an exercise in Saunders Mac Lane’s “Categories for the Working Mathematician” that was a lesson in humility for me. Despite several hints provided by Mac Lane, all my attempts to solve it failed. Finally my Internet search led me to a diagram that looked promissing and it allowed me to crack the problem.

Why do I think this is interesting? Because it shows the kind of pattern matching and shape shifting that is characteristic of categorical proofs. The key is the the use of visual representations and the ability to progressively hide the details under the terseness of notation until the big picture emerges.