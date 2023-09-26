This release updates Firefox to 115.3.0esr, including bug fixes, stability improvements and important security updates. Android-specific security updates from Firefox 118 are not yet available, but will be part of the next alpha release scheduled for next week.

Thank you for your continued support by following 9to5Linux on social media, posting comments, liking and sharing the articles, as well as for sending tips and suggestions. I would also like to thank all our current and past donors and sponsors for keeping the website alive.

I consider Firefox 118 a major release because it finally brings the built-in translation feature for websites. Previously planned for Firefox 117, the new translation feature will let you automatically translate websites from one of the supported languages to another.

Dubbed “Faye”, LMDE 6 is based on the Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series and it’s powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.1 LTS kernel series. It comes in only one flavor with the latest and greatest Cinnamon 5.8 desktop environment.

The LEC-MTK-I1200 comes in a SMARC 2.1 factor form and combines four Arm Cortex-A78 (up to 2.2GHz) and four Arm Cortex-A55 (up to 2.0GHz). The SoM can be configured to have four or eight GB of LPPDR4X and up to 256GB of UFS storage (32GB standard).

Important release of LibreOffice 7.6.2 Community and LibreOffice 7.5.7 Community with key security fix

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 26, 2023



The Document Foundation is releasing LibreOffice 7.6.2 Community and LibreOffice 7.5.7 Community ahead of schedule to address a security issue known as CVE 2023-4863, which originates in a widely used code library known as libwebp, created by Google more than a decade ago to render the then-new WebP graphics format [1].

In addition to the CVE, the two new versions fix other bugs and regressions and are available immediately from https://www.libreoffice.org/download [2]. All users of LibreOffice are encouraged to update their current version as soon as possible.

The minimum requirements for proprietary operating systems are Microsoft Windows 7 SP1 and Apple MacOS 10.15.

For enterprise-class deployments, TDF strongly recommends the LibreOffice Enterprise family of applications from ecosystem partners – for desktop, mobile and cloud – with a wide range of dedicated value-added features and other benefits such as SLAs: https://www.libreoffice.org/download/libreoffice-in-business/.

Read on