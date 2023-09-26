Important release of LibreOffice 7.6.2 Community and LibreOffice 7.5.7 Community with key security fix
The Document Foundation is releasing LibreOffice 7.6.2 Community and LibreOffice 7.5.7 Community ahead of schedule to address a security issue known as CVE 2023-4863, which originates in a widely used code library known as libwebp, created by Google more than a decade ago to render the then-new WebP graphics format [1].
In addition to the CVE, the two new versions fix other bugs and regressions and are available immediately from https://www.libreoffice.org/download [2]. All users of LibreOffice are encouraged to update their current version as soon as possible.
The minimum requirements for proprietary operating systems are Microsoft Windows 7 SP1 and Apple MacOS 10.15.
For enterprise-class deployments, TDF strongly recommends the LibreOffice Enterprise family of applications from ecosystem partners – for desktop, mobile and cloud – with a wide range of dedicated value-added features and other benefits such as SLAs: https://www.libreoffice.org/download/libreoffice-in-business/.