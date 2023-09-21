Announcing Fedora Linux 39 Beta
The Fedora Project is pleased to announce the immediate availability of Fedora Linux 39 Beta, the next step towards our planned Fedora Linux 39 release at the end of October.
Get the the prerelease of any of our editions from our project website...
Or, try one of our many different desktop variants (like KDE Plasma, Xfce, or Cinnamon) from Fedora Linux Spins.
You can also update an existing system to the beta using DNF system-upgrade.
ZDNet:
Fedora 39 beta offers the best-performing Linux distribution I've seen in a long time
Had you asked me five years ago I would have said Fedora was a Linux distribution best suited for those who knew what they were doing. I never would have assumed I'd eventually think Fedora was on par with Ubuntu for user-friendliness. But here we are and the distribution that was once considered too "bleeding edge" for new users is ready to serve any user of any skill level.
Since that change of heart, Fedora hasn't taken over as my daily operating system but there have been moments when I considered it.
And, with the polish the developers are highlighting with the beta of Fedora 39, this open-source operating system has become even more appealing.
Now, to be fair, much of that polish comes by way of GNOME 45, which includes improvements such as...