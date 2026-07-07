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IBM Unix Lawsuit Back, IBM Red Hat Promotes LLM Slop and Other Slop
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The Register UK ☛ Zombie ‘who owns Unix?’ lawsuit comes alive again
The ancient dispute over ownership of UNIX, and perhaps Linux too, has returned to court. Again.
As The Register has explained many, many, times since this matter first went to court in 2003, the roots of the case are the 1998 alliance between IBM and a company called the Santa Cruz Operation which sold a version of UNIX for x86 CPUs. Those two companies, plus Intel and Sequent, created “Project Monterey” – an effort to create a unified version of UNIX that could run on multiple processors.
By 2001, Project Monterey was close to delivering a unified UNIX, an achievement made possible by blending code from IBM and SCO.
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Red Hat ☛ 5 anti-patterns that cause Kubernetes operator vulnerabilities
If you read our previous article on how an unfiltered ConfigMap cache took down the Kubeflow Spark Operator, you might have fixed that one operator and moved on. But the Spark Operator was not unique. When we audited other
controller-runtimeoperators for the same pattern, we found it in the majority of them. Not just with ConfigMaps, but with Secrets, Services, and other high-volume resource types. Another engineer independently reported the Kubeflow Training Operator issue (kubeflow/trainer#3374) after experiencing the same problem in production, confirming this is a systemic problem across the ecosystem.
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Red Hat ☛ Smarter data generation for faster Speculator training [Ed: Red Hat peddling lots of slop]
Large language models generate text autoregressively: one token at a time. Every generated token requires a full forward pass—and that serial, per-token cost is the fundamental bottleneck in LLM serving, especially for large models.
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Red Hat ☛ Track model usage with the OpenShift Hey Hi (AI) 3.4 usage dashboard
When organizations scale their Hey Hi (AI) initiatives, the most challenging question isn't "Does the model work?" but "How do we track model usage for accurate chargeback, and do we have the capacity for tomorrow's workload?" Lack of visibility into consumption is a critical blocker for effective cost attribution and capacity planning.