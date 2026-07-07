Raves About Docker Containers and Portainer

Experimenting with Docker containers has become a bit of a hobby lately. Recently, I talked about four of my favorite daily-use containers. Since then, I've “done my homework” and discovered a few more useful containers, and have had a few recommended to me by a very enthusiastic community.

At the suggestion of one of our readers, I installed Portainer to help manage my Docker containers, so that's made it easier to manage things.

It made testing much easier, so I found a few more containers that have entered my daily rotation.