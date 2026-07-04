original
Moving Forward
You "just keep moving forward!"
In Rocky Balboa (2006) they said: "It ain't about how hard you hit. It's about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward; how much you can take and keep moving forward. That's how winning is done!"
20 years later GNU/Linux is measured at about 6% and the firm that spent a fortune attacking my family and I with ~100 kilograms of legal papers is perishing. It has gotten truly desperate.
Life isn't boxing, but the mentality can be similar. You move forward, round by round. Eventually your opponent loses control. Next week the mass layoffs at Microsoft become official. Microsoft already prepares face-saving spin. █
Image source: Fast Forward