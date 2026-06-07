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today's howtos
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peppe8o ☛ AdventureLog: Self-Hosted Travel Planner with Budget Tracking on Raspberry Pi (Docker Install)
This tutorial will show you how to install AdventureLog on Raspberry PI computer boards with Docker, so getting an open-source and self-hosted travel planning platform. About AdventureLog Planning a trip often means keeping multiple records about maps, notes, booking confirmations, and spreadsheets.
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Jono Alderson ☛ The future of the web is weirdly human
Recently, Chrome began experimenting with something called HTML-in-canvas. At first glance, it looks like a fairly niche technical proposal. The browser takes ordinary HTML content and allows it to be rendered inside rich canvas environments whilst retaining all of the things that make HTML useful in the first place. The content remains part of the DOM. The browser still understands it. Accessibility tools still understand it. Search engines still understand it.
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[Repeat] David Revoy ☛ Tutorial: a Comic strip from A to Z with Krita - David Revoy
After a year of posting weekly comic strip on my social media, I wanted to film the making of the episode 53 published on the 20 May 2026 and build with all the 20 hours of video, a one hour tutorial on how to achieve this type of comic strip using Krita, from A to Z!
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ID Root ☛ How To Install ReactJS on Fedora 44
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Linuxize ☛ How to Use OpenSSL: Generate Keys, Certificates, and Test TLS
Practical OpenSSL guide for Linux: generate private keys, create CSRs and self-signed certificates, convert formats, inspect certificates, and test TLS connections.
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Linuxize ☛ OpenSSL Cheatsheet
Quick reference for OpenSSL commands for keys, CSRs, certificates, format conversion, TLS testing, random data, and hashes