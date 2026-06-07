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Applications: Storage Space, Visualisation, Alternative to Flathub, 'Teams' Alternatives, and Proton Drive Coming Soon to GNU/Linux
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HowTo Geek ☛ I ran out of storage on my Linux machine and these 2 tools fixed it fast
If your Linux system is running low on storage, you don't need to spend hours going through files and deleting what you don't need. There's an easier way to do it. Let me show you what I do when I need to declutter and clear up space.
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Make Use Of ☛ I found the Linux app store nobody mentions and it has more packages than Flathub
Flathub is by far one of the most popular app stores you'll find on Linux, with claims that it might be the best thing about Linux. It's clean, it's simple, and it works on basically every distro you'll find. You'll find well over 2,800 apps on it, downloaded hundreds of millions of times. Those are great numbers for any app store, but they don't necessarily make it better.
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TecMint ☛ 16 Microsoft Teams Alternatives for Linux Users in 2026
Not only does it help teams stay connected, but it also offers business owners a cross-platform collaboration solution. Business owners and employees enjoy features such as instant messaging, video conferencing, and document sharing under the platform easing workplace communications.
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Paul Thurrott ☛ Proton Drive is Now a Lot Faster and it’s Coming Soon to Linux
“We’ve been focused on making end-to-end encrypted cloud storage faster, smoother, and more consistent everywhere you use it,” Proton’s Anant Vijay Singh writes. “To get there, we rebuilt Proton Drive around a stronger technical foundation, a single, shared engine that unifies all our cloud storage apps across platforms and powers all uploading, downloading, encryption, and more.”
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XDA ☛ Proton Drive just got 3x faster, and Linux users will finally get what they've been asking for
It's easy to believe that there are only a handful of cloud storage services out there. Everyone knows about Google Drive, OneDrive, and the other big names, but there are alternatives you may be missing out on. Proton Drive is but one option, and people like using it as an alternative to the big leagues, but often complain that it's quite slow. Well, Proton has just given Drive a much-needed rewrite, and now it's faster than ever.