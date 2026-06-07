news
Linux in Gaming soundbar and Gothic remake
-
Kernel
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Gaming soundbar can be hijacked from over 16 yards away without touch or pairing — the company allegedly refuses to label the blatant security flaw a cybersecurity risk
The Katana V2X communicates with Creative's desktop app via a proprietary protocol that Moorats refers to as the Creative Transfer Protocol (CTP). Over USB, the speaker requires a challenge-response handshake before accepting any command, but over Bluetooth Low Energy, the same protocol accepts the same commands without authentication or pairing, so any device in range could read settings, change them, or push firmware. The firmware itself carries no cryptographic signature, only a SHA-256 checksum that Moorats recomputed after editing the image.
-
-
Games
-
Gothic Remake Performance Review: 500+ Benchmarks with 62 CPUs, 40 GPUs and Linux
Nearly seven years have passed. Seven long years since the Gothic Playable Teaser first appeared in December 2019, testing the waters for a remake of the German RPG classic and gauging how much interest there still was among players. Built back then on Unreal Engine 4, the playable proof of concept was meant to answer a simple question: could a game like Gothic — a tough, unforgiving open-world RPG with its rough-edged charm and uncompromising tone—still appeal to modern players? That was by no means certain. After all, the original came out 26 years ago. Games have changed, design philosophies have shifted, virtual worlds are built differently now, and players' habits and expectations have changed almost beyond recognition.
-