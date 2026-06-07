Games: Steam Games with Native Linux Builds, Steam Machines, Summer Game Fest 2026, and More

Between 2026-05-30 and 2026-06-06 we selected 8 newly released games that are rated as Verified or Playable on the Steam Deck, and meeting specific criteria in terms of user ratings. This is rather weak line-up this time. Of course there’s Sodaman that we have already mentioned in the our weekly list of worthy games with GNU/Linux builds, but let me mention The 7th Guest Remake which sees the old CD-ROM classic make a come back with modern graphics. If anything, this seems like a great conversion of the older title - not game of the year material, for sure, but a good puzzle game that’s somewhat unusual compared to modern ones. Now on the whole list.