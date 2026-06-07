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Games: Steam Games with Native Linux Builds, Steam Machines, Summer Game Fest 2026, and More
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Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games with Native Linux Builds, including Sodaman - 2026-06-03 Edition
Between 2026-05-27 and 2026-06-03 there were 90 New Steam games released with Native Linux builds. For reference, during the same time, there were 735 games released for Windows on Steam, so the Linux versions represent about 12.2 % of total released titles, which is slightly more than usual.
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Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games Playable on the Steam Deck - 2026-06-06 Edition
Between 2026-05-30 and 2026-06-06 we selected 8 newly released games that are rated as Verified or Playable on the Steam Deck, and meeting specific criteria in terms of user ratings. This is rather weak line-up this time. Of course there’s Sodaman that we have already mentioned in the our weekly list of worthy games with GNU/Linux builds, but let me mention The 7th Guest Remake which sees the old CD-ROM classic make a come back with modern graphics. If anything, this seems like a great conversion of the older title - not game of the year material, for sure, but a good puzzle game that’s somewhat unusual compared to modern ones. Now on the whole list.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Day of the Devs - Summer Game Fest 2026 highlights | GamingOnLinux
Another event with some real gems were shown off! Here's the round-up highlights of Day of the Devs - Summer Game Fest 2026 for you.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Valve continue working towards the Steam Frame with a new SteamVR Beta | GamingOnLinux
After recently launching a big stable SteamVR update with a whole lot of fixes and Linux improvements, a fresh SteamVR Beta arrived.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Summer Game Fest 2026 - the main show highlight announcements | GamingOnLinux
There's plenty to be excited about from the Summer Game Fest 2026 main show - here's the main highlight announcements for you to go through over a coffee.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ HITMAN Classic Trilogy Remastered announced | GamingOnLinux
Saber Interactive with IO Interactive have announced the HITMAN Classic Trilogy Remastered collection due for release in 2027. Now you get to experience the original games but upgraded for a modern audience.