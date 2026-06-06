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today's howtos
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TecMint ☛ How to Stop Linux Processes from Using Excessive CPU and RAM
In this article, you’ll learn four practical ways to control CPU and memory usage for Linux processes.
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David Revoy ☛ Tutorial: a Comic strip from A to Z with Krita
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Linuxize ☛ npm Command: Install and Manage Node.js Packages
This npm command guide covers project setup, local and global package installs, npm ci, updates, dependency removal, scripts, and one-off package runs.
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Linuxize ☛ npm Cheatsheet
Quick reference for npm commands for project setup, dependency management, scripts, updates, and package inspection
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Linux Handbook ☛ 11 Self-Hosted Knowledge Base Tools (For Individuals and Teams)
Take control of your notes and convert them into a proper knowledgebase. I discuss various tools for specific needs.
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Piper Haywood ☛ Reflections on running a self-hosted personal site in the year two thousand twenty-six
While recently troubleshooting some bonkers bad bot traffic on an org website that I help maintain, I finally realized: It is getting a lot harder to maintain a self-hosted personal site. I’m seeing all of the same problems that org site is seeing, just at a slightly smaller scale and with less visibility since I haven’t had client-side analytics since late 2020.
Picture the scene.
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Nick ☛ Tales from the Trenches – Gx over Gy?
I was recently asked by a potential customer if we supported Gx over Gy.
I’d never heard of this before, so I gave my standard “If it’s in the spec we should support it, but I’ll check” answer, and got them to send me a PCAP, which I’ve got.
This is weird.
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Christopher Kirk-Nielsen ☛ Going Full Circle on CSS Toggle Transitions
I recently worked on some “accordion” component with a custom marker to indicate open and closed states. I had it set up so the marker, a chevron, would rotate by 180 degrees when the component was in its open state. Add a CSS transition (when motion preferences allow it), job done.
But… it would animate backwards upon closing, “rewind” so to speak, which is exactly how CSS should work, but I wanted it to “complete” the rotation, so: [...]
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idroot
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ID Root ☛ How To Install FFmpeg on Fedora 44
If you want to Install FFmpeg on Fedora 44 without guesswork, this guide gives you the cleanest sysadmin path.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Mesa Drivers on Fedora 44
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linuxcapable
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Linux Capable ☛ ls Command in GNU/Linux With Examples
Directory listings become more useful once you know which question ls is answering: names, hidden entries, long-format metadata, sort order, or the contents of a directory path.
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Linux Capable ☛ less Command in GNU/Linux with Examples
Large log files and noisy command output are easier to inspect when the terminal becomes a pager instead of a flood.
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Linux Capable ☛ kill Command in GNU/Linux With Examples
A stuck process is easier to handle when you send the right signal instead of reaching straight for a force kill. The kill command in GNU/Linux sends signals to process IDs, process groups, or shell jobs, with SIGTERM as the default so a program gets a chance to close cleanly.
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Linux Capable ☛ journalctl Command in GNU/Linux With Examples
Service failures are easier to diagnose when you can query the systemd journal by boot, unit, priority, time window, and message text instead of opening several log files by hand.
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Linux Capable ☛ gzip Command in GNU/Linux with Examples
Compressed logs, transfer bundles, and database dumps are easier to move when the compression step does not destroy the only readable copy.
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Linux Capable ☛ find Command in GNU/Linux with Examples
Large GNU/Linux filesystems rarely fail because files are impossible to locate; they fail because the search is too broad, too noisy, or too risky to act on.
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Linux Capable ☛ gunzip Command in GNU/Linux With Examples
Restoring a gzip-compressed log, dump, or downloaded file is easy to rush because gunzip removes the .gz input after a successful decompression.
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Linux Capable ☛ fdisk Command in GNU/Linux With Examples
Partition-table mistakes are expensive because they can make a disk unbootable, hide data, or point formatting tools at the wrong device. The fdisk command in GNU/Linux edits GPT and MBR partition tables, but the safest way to learn it is on a disposable disk image before touching a real block
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Linux Capable ☛ ps Command in GNU/Linux With Examples
Process problems are easier to handle when you can freeze the current state before restarting a service or killing a PID.
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Linux Capable ☛ nmcli Command in GNU/Linux With Examples
Network fixes get risky when interface state, saved profiles, DNS, routes, and Wi-Fi settings are treated as one layer.
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