Games: Steam Machines Running GNU/Linux on the Way, A Peek at a Godot Game

Ugh! Finally started working on the meta elements of my game, such as menu screens and the like. I’ve been putting this off for a long while. It’s uninteresting, mechanical work, and not the reason that got me into this project in the first place. Which is ironic, as it probably should be the most important aspect of the entire game, given that it’s what players will see when they first launch it. Maybe if I was in the business of making money from this, I’d put a bit more effort into it. But this is just some fun, and it’s hard having fun doing things that I know need to be done if this is going to be more than just a collection of scenes that I launch within Godot.