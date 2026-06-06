Applications: Creative Software, Proton Drive, and Terminal Programs

I'm primarily a Windows user, and I don't see that changing anytime soon. But like a lot of people, I had a few perfectly good Windows machines that couldn't officially upgrade to Windows 11 despite having no obvious performance problems. They weren't broken, slow, or useless. They had just fallen on the wrong side of Microsoft's requirements.

So I installed Zorin OS on a couple of them, mostly as a way to keep decent hardware from becoming e-waste. The result was better than I expected. These older PCs suddenly felt useful again, and Zorin made the jump from Windows feel less awkward than I assumed it would. That got me wondering about something more specific: could I actually use a Linux machine for personal and work projects, especially for creative tasks?

That's where I expected the answer to be a polite "sort of." I assumed photo editing, video work, and 3D projects would still send me back to a Windows PC or my Mac mini pretty quickly. Instead, I found these free Linux apps that made creative work feel far more practical than I expected.