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Applications: Creative Software, Proton Drive, and Terminal Programs
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HowTo Geek ☛ These free, open source Linux apps made expensive creative software harder to justify
I'm primarily a Windows user, and I don't see that changing anytime soon. But like a lot of people, I had a few perfectly good Windows machines that couldn't officially upgrade to Windows 11 despite having no obvious performance problems. They weren't broken, slow, or useless. They had just fallen on the wrong side of Microsoft's requirements.
So I installed Zorin OS on a couple of them, mostly as a way to keep decent hardware from becoming e-waste. The result was better than I expected. These older PCs suddenly felt useful again, and Zorin made the jump from Windows feel less awkward than I assumed it would. That got me wondering about something more specific: could I actually use a Linux machine for personal and work projects, especially for creative tasks?
That's where I expected the answer to be a polite "sort of." I assumed photo editing, video work, and 3D projects would still send me back to a Windows PC or my Mac mini pretty quickly. Instead, I found these free Linux apps that made creative work feel far more practical than I expected.
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It's FOSS ☛ Proton Drive is Now Faster (And Getting a GNU/Linux Client Soon)
If you have been following Proton Drive this year, you know the pace of development has picked up. The developers have been busy rolling out a shared SDK across all their clients, and each update has introduced major improvements.
This week's update is the biggest one yet.
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Make Use Of ☛ These 5 Linux terminal commands save me hours every week
A lot of the guides I came across when I started using Linux showed me how to work. I want to do the opposite and teach you how to stop working.
I understand that the terminal is a powerful tool for repairs, fixing broken dependencies, and hunting down rogue log files, but after several years of using it, I believe it's even more valuable as a time-saving tool. I have replaced repetitive GUI workflows with a handful of the most hyper-efficient command combinations, and they've shaved off several hours from my weekly maintenance routine. These are the commands that bought me the most time on Linux.