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These 4 package managers outlasted the Linux distros that created them
Quoting: These 4 package managers outlasted the Linux distros that created them —
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Linux distributions are oddly mortal for projects that spend so much time preaching stability. A distro can lose corporate backing, fracture into forks, switch foundations, or fade from industry conversation until it survives only as a hazy memory of an installer screen you used years ago. The package manager it introduced, meanwhile, often carries on without much concern, traversing Linux history with its dependency graph intact and its purpose unchanged.