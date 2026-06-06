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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 06, 2026



Quoting: I switched to a tiling window manager on Linux and can't believe I wasted years dragging windows around —

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Regardless of the operating system you're on, you'll notice that they all open applications inside these boxes we call windows. These windows pop up in unpredictable positions on the desktop, and they're not always the same size either. This is one of those things you just accept without ever questioning it. At least, I never did. But there's a better system for these windows. One which helps you stay focused on your work and operate your computer faster. Welcome to the wonderful world of tiling window managers.

There's a program running behind the scenes on every desktop OS that spawns new windows on the screen, decides where they're placed, how big they are, how they are stacked, which windows get the input focus. This program is the window manager (WM).