news
Games: Humble Choice, Legendary, Godot, and More
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Humble Choice for April 2026 includes Assassin's Creed Valhalla and more indie gems | GamingOnLinux
A fresh month and a new Humble Choice bundle filled with a random but rather good selection of games to claim. This is Humble's monthly bundle where you pay a set amount, to claim all the games to keep every month.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Legendary, the free and open source Epic Games Launcher, has moved to a new organisation | GamingOnLinux
Legendary, the open source launcher that powers the Epic Games integration in the likes of the Heroic Games Launcher has switched hands to keep it going.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Godot gets a funding boost from Slay the Spire 2 devs Mega Crit | GamingOnLinux
The Godot Engine team have announced that Slay the Spire 2 developer Mega Crit have given them quite a nice funding boost.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Proton Experimental brings fixes for classic Resident Evil 1 - 2, Dino Crisis 1 & 2 and more | GamingOnLinux
Valve launched the latest upgrade to Proton Experimental, their staging ground for all the latest fixes for Windows games on Linux / SteamOS.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ SteamVR Beta brings a number of fixes for Linux gamers | GamingOnLinux
Valve recently launched some fresh fixes for SteamVR, and thankfully it seems Linux is finally seeing some more attention with it. This is the Beta branch, so you need to opt into it via the properties on SteamVR inside your Steam Library.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Bazzite Linux gets some major upgrades for the April 2026 Update | GamingOnLinux
Bazzite Linux is easily one of the most popular gaming-focused Linux builds to run on handhelds and gaming PCs, with a major new update launching soon. With Bazzite being based on Fedora, they're gearing up towards the upcoming Fedora 44 release that's due next week. So we can look forward to many improvements there.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ PlayStation 3 emulator RPCS3 showcases an improved handheld gaming PC experience | GamingOnLinux
The RPCS3 have been busy and just recently showcased various improvements to the open source PlayStation 3 emulator running on handheld gaming PCs.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Valve makes huge changes to the Steam Workshop - now more Mobile and Steam Deck friendly | GamingOnLinux
Valve continue making some big changes to the Steam store, with the Steam Workshop getting a Beta with quite a lot of mod browsing improvements. We just recently had the addition of Remote Downloads Management, and the Steam store home page refresh and now it's Steam Workshop's turn in the spotlight.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ SteamOS 3.8.1 now in Beta for more gamers to test new features | GamingOnLinux
Valve have bumped SteamOS 3.8.1 from Preview to Beta, as it's now ready for more people to get testing to find any issues. This is a major release with a whole bunch of new features and fixes.
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Gaming on Linux might get smoother: Valve reportedly working on VRAM optimization and more [Ed: This might be slop, unlike these]