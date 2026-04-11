HowTo Geek (Valnet) Advocating Use of GNU/Linux on the Desktop/Laptop

If your mental image of Linux apps is still grey windows and command-line dependency hell, this week's picks might update that. The three I’m covering this weekend represent what a new generation of Linux software actually looks like—a Flatpak storefront built like a real app store, an offline transcription tool powered by local AI, and a terminal file manager that's fast, clean, and genuinely thoughtful. Linux has always been powerful; it's finally starting to look the part too.