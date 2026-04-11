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HowTo Geek (Valnet) Advocating Use of GNU/Linux on the Desktop/Laptop
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HowTo Geek ☛ Why I'm skipping the "AI PC" trend and building a "privacy PC" with Linux instead
Like many of you, I'm tired of all of it, so I've decided to build my own privacy-oriented PC instead.
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HowTo Geek ☛ Linux is easier than ever, but these 4 defaults still trip people up
Linux has never been more user-friendly, but that doesn't mean there aren't still some things that give newcomers trouble. These are four things that new users should be familiar with before it causes a headache.
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HowTo Geek ☛ 3 modern Linux apps to try this weekend (April 10 - 12)
If your mental image of Linux apps is still grey windows and command-line dependency hell, this week's picks might update that. The three I’m covering this weekend represent what a new generation of Linux software actually looks like—a Flatpak storefront built like a real app store, an offline transcription tool powered by local AI, and a terminal file manager that's fast, clean, and genuinely thoughtful. Linux has always been powerful; it's finally starting to look the part too.