Akademy 2026 Call for Proposals, KDE in Graz

I’ve been on the Akademy organizing team and contributing in various cat-herding capacities since 2023, but this is the first time I’ve joined other contributors for a Sprint.

My mission this week has been to scout locations and activities for the Akademy conference later this year. One of the members of our local organizing team let me (temporarily) adopt their stuffed Konqi, so I have been wandering around Graz and the state of Styria with a stuffed dragon taking a bunch of pictures, drinking Aperol Spritz, eating chocolate, and petting animals to make sure that all the places we visit in September will be fun and accessible for everyone who joins.