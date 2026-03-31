Applications: Waydroid, TrueNAS, FFmpeg, and GNU/Linux Package Management

Over the years, there have been plenty of solutions for running Android apps on your PC, especially on Windows. Microsoft took its own whack at it with the Windows Subsystem for Android on Windows 11, but even before that, we had solutions like BlueStacks that enabled the same thing, and usually better.

Running Android apps on PC is a fairly popular activity, but what you may not know is that the best way to do it is actually to just use Linux. Thanks to Waydroid, Linux is easily the best method for running Android apps on a PC, and it's very easy to set up. Here's why.