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GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating Systems: Blame, Gaming, and Discarding Windows
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XDA ☛ Stop blaming your Linux distro for problems that aren’t actually distro problems
Just as there are a lot of users who like to tout Linux as the solution to all the problems with Windows 11, there are many others who do get drawn by the idea of trying Linux, only to turn away because things are "too difficult". And of course, there are quite a few things that can feel harder to understand or use whether it's due to sheer complexity or the simple fact that you're not familiar with the way a specific thing works.
But a lot of the times, you can be convinced that anything you don't like is tied to a specific distro, and this is simply not the case. More things than you might think can be fixed without having to try another distro and go through the whole reinstall process again. Sometimes, it only takes a few minutes to fix the biggest problems.
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XDA ☛ Every gaming Linux distro is about to share the same foundation, and it could change everything
Many of the biggest names in Linux gaming have finally come together to pool resources under the "Open Gaming Collective" banner. In the past, it wasn't unusual to have multiple teams of Linux distro maintainers working in isolation to solve common problems. Under the OGC, these teams will be able to contribute to and pull from shared resources to stop reinventing the wheel and push out support faster.
This marks the most coordinated effort in the history of Linux gaming. The collective brings together Bazzite, ChimeraOS, Nobara, PikaOS, Playtron, ASUS Linux, ShadowBlip, and Fyra Labs. These are projects that normally compete with each other. By working together and sharing the same foundation across all distros, they can theoretically release fixes and updates for gaming support across all distros at once.
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XDA ☛ These 3 Linux distros convinced me Windows wasn't worth keeping around anymore
I've been what you'd call a "Windows loyalist" for over twenty-five years this year, spanning two full decades and well into a third. My current relationship with Microsoft's OS can only be described as a hard-won peace. In that, I've finally made it usable, but only by relentlessly removing all the bloatware, forced AI "enhancements" and the clutter of unnecessary apps that come with every fresh installation.
It was arduous, to say the very least. While I've tailored my OS to my needs on my main rig, the prospect of going through the same digital purge on a fresh build seems like a rather uphill task. For my new build, I'm making the jump to Linux. Here are the four distros that have convinced me, for a variety of reasons, that Windows isn't worth the headache all over again.