GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating Systems: Blame, Gaming, and Discarding Windows

Just as there are a lot of users who like to tout Linux as the solution to all the problems with Windows 11, there are many others who do get drawn by the idea of trying Linux, only to turn away because things are "too difficult". And of course, there are quite a few things that can feel harder to understand or use whether it's due to sheer complexity or the simple fact that you're not familiar with the way a specific thing works.

But a lot of the times, you can be convinced that anything you don't like is tied to a specific distro, and this is simply not the case. More things than you might think can be fixed without having to try another distro and go through the whole reinstall process again. Sometimes, it only takes a few minutes to fix the biggest problems.