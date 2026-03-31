GNU/Linux puts you in charge and the "right way"

Windows remains the default desktop operating system for a reason. It is familiar, polished, has the best application support, and usually asks very little of the person sitting in front of it. For the vast majority of people, this convenience is what makes Windows the operating system of choice for their desktops and laptops.

Linux has historically approached the desktop experience from a very different angle. While modern distros have become much easier to install and use, Linux still tends to ask more of the user, but in return for that effort, you're granted so much more control. You decide how your system works, what it includes, what updates are applied, and what kind of experience you want out of it.