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GNU/Linux puts you in charge and the "right way"
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XDA ☛ Windows is undeniably convenient, but Linux puts you in charge
Windows remains the default desktop operating system for a reason. It is familiar, polished, has the best application support, and usually asks very little of the person sitting in front of it. For the vast majority of people, this convenience is what makes Windows the operating system of choice for their desktops and laptops.
Linux has historically approached the desktop experience from a very different angle. While modern distros have become much easier to install and use, Linux still tends to ask more of the user, but in return for that effort, you're granted so much more control. You decide how your system works, what it includes, what updates are applied, and what kind of experience you want out of it.
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XDA ☛ Linux’s obsession with 'the right way' is why it'll never replace Windows for most people
I've mentioned before that, in the past year, I switched to Linux after using Windows pretty much my whole life. And I'm very happy to have made that transition, but one thing I've learned is that Linux can be a little more finicky than Windows in how it wants you to approach things.
This is a problem with Linux at large: it gives you the freedom to do almost anything, but it rarely gives you the guidance to do anything right. And even when something works for you, you might be doing it the "wrong" way.