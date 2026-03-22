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today's howtos
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenClaw on Debian 13
If you have been looking for a self-hosted Hey Hi (AI) assistant that runs 24/7, automates tasks through WhatsApp or Telegram, and stays under your full control, OpenClaw is worth your serious attention.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Mumble on Linux Mint 22
If you need a reliable, low-latency voice chat tool that respects your privacy and runs well on Linux, Mumble is one of the best choices available today. It is fully open-source, supports encrypted communications, and uses the Opus codec for high-quality audio without the overhead of bloated proprietary apps like Discord or TeamSpeak.
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Node.js on Fedora Linux
Fedora’s repositories make it easy to get a stable Node.js baseline, but JavaScript projects often need a newer LTS line or multiple majors side by side. To install Node.js on Fedora without mixing package sources, choose between Fedora’s DNF package, NodeSource’s RPM repository, or NVM for per-project version switching.
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LinuxConfig ☛ How to Reset Root Password on Ubuntu 26.04
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LinuxConfig ☛ How to Disable Wayland on Ubuntu 26.04
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University of Toronto ☛ A traditional path to getting lingering duplicate systems
In yesterday's entry I described a lingering duplicate system and how it had taken us a long time to get rid of it, but I got too distracted by the story to write down the general thoughts I had on how this sort of thing happens and keeps happening (also, the story turned out to be longer than I expected). We've had other long running duplicate systems, and often they have more or less the same story as yesterday's disk space usage tracking system.
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University of Toronto ☛ Lingering duplicate systems and the expense of weeding them out (an illustration)
Inertia is also a lot of why it took so long to replace the scripts. We've had the raw capability to replace them for roughly six years (since 'getdiskusage' was written, demonstrating that it was easily possible to extract the data from our metrics system in a usable form), and we'd said to each other that we wanted to do it for about that long, but it was always "someday". One reason for the inertia was that the existing old stuff worked fine, more or less, and also we didn't think very many people used it very often because it wasn't really documented or accessible. Perhaps another reason was that we weren't entirely sure we wanted to commit to the new system, or at least to exact form we first implemented our disk space metrics in.
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Christian Hofstede-Kuhn ☛ Running Your Own AS: Joining an IXP with a Third Edge Router
An IXP changes the game. Instead of sending traffic through transit providers and their upstreams, networks at an exchange peer directly over a shared switching fabric. The result is shorter paths, lower latency, and fewer intermediaries.
This article documents connecting my AS201379 to LocIX Düsseldorf - a community-run IXP with over 350 participants - using a dedicated FreeBSD edge router, and the iBGP plumbing that ties it back into the existing infrastructure. This article assumes familiarity with BGP, iBGP, and basic FreeBSD networking as covered in the previous parts.