Inertia is also a lot of why it took so long to replace the scripts. We've had the raw capability to replace them for roughly six years (since 'getdiskusage' was written, demonstrating that it was easily possible to extract the data from our metrics system in a usable form), and we'd said to each other that we wanted to do it for about that long, but it was always "someday". One reason for the inertia was that the existing old stuff worked fine, more or less, and also we didn't think very many people used it very often because it wasn't really documented or accessible. Perhaps another reason was that we weren't entirely sure we wanted to commit to the new system, or at least to exact form we first implemented our disk space metrics in.