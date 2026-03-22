MINIX is offering the ER939-AI, a compact mini PC built around AMD’s Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor. The system targets high-performance desktop workloads in a small form factor, combining a 16-core CPU, integrated graphics, and an on-chip neural processing unit.
The module is built around the ESP32-S3-PICO-1-N8R8 system-in-package, featuring a dual-core Xtensa LX7 processor running at up to 240 MHz. It includes 8 MB of flash and 8 MB of PSRAM, along with 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi support.
Both models use the LGA1851 socket and support Intel Core Ultra 200 series processors (Arrow Lake-S) with up to 65 W TDP. Each system supports up to 96 GB of DDR5-5600 memory across two SO-DIMM slots and includes integrated Intel Xe graphics with multi-display support.
The system is built around a microcontroller operating at up to 70 MHz and includes 1 MB of RAM. Programs are stored in internal flash memory, with the architecture supporting configurable hardware elements through a hardware overlay mechanism that defines CPU behavior, timers, and peripheral routing.
The system is part of the PiDP series of historical replicas, which includes earlier PDP-8, PDP-10, and PDP-11 recreations. Unlike previous models, the PiDP-1 places more emphasis on interactive graphics, early video games, and hands-on programming.
Coming four months after Agama 18, the Agama 19 installer introduces the ability to install some SUSE Linux distributions in so-called installation modes, such as Standard or Immutable, adds a new updateNvram boot loader setting to update the persistent RAM (NVRAM), and the ability to use SSH public keys to authenticate the root user.
Firefox 149 introduces the long-anticipated native Split View feature, allowing users to view two web pages side-by-side in one tab. The Split View feature can be enabled by right-clicking on a tab, and you can also add a split view to a new group.
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GStreamer 1.30 promises support for parsing HDR10+ metadata from H.265 and AV1 bitstreams, Opus audio support for F32 and S24_32 samples and 96kHz sample rate, rtspsrc2 authentication support, a new VA-API overlay compositor, and Bayer support for the QuickTime demuxer.