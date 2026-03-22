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Games: Benchmark, Old PC Games, and More
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Juha-Matti Santala ☛ How much change is the right amount of change?
A fellow Blaugustan Steve from Frostilyte Writes published a great piece about Slay the Spire 2 this week. In it, he wished that the developers would have made more changes and especially points out how dull and repetitive the early game — especially Act 1 — can get in a game where you always start with the same deck of cards before you get to build your own build.
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Joel Chrono ☛ Old PC Games on Cereal Boxes
All of these games were bundled in Cereal boxes somewhere in the 2000s in Mexico! They were everywhere and absolutely worked on me, I just wanted my parents to get me some every time, there’s a chance some of those games aren’t listed here, but the ones that left an impression are mentioned, at least.
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Windows beat Linux by 1.5 times in FPS in the new Monster Hunter Stories 3 [Ed: Depends on the implementation]
A detailed performance comparison has been released operating systems in the new game Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted ReflectionOne enthusiast decided to benchmark the latest project on his configuration with a Ryzen 9 5900X processor and graphics card. GeForce RTX 5070 Tito clearly show the difference between the familiar platform from Microsoft and the distribution Pop! _OS 24.04.
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David Bushell ☛ I should build a game
I studied art and went into print/web design before transitioning almost entirely to front-end dev. I’ve been trapped here every since! In that time, open web standards have become way more powerful than Flash every was. Today HTML is the new Flash.
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ComiCSS ☛ comiCSS Game - Crossword
Fill the crossword with the correct letters. Words will be read from left-to-right or from top-to-bottom (unless otherwise indicated). Special characters like hyphens or colons are omitted, so the answers will only contain letters (again, unless otherwise indicated).
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Positech Games ☛ Auto-balancing and load-testing Ridiculous Space Battles
The game is very playable right now. It has a ton of content, and it runs great, and it looks fab. But it does not have data for the campaign games, and does not have the challenge system coded into it yet. I might at some point decide to put the challenge system off for a bit, and release it with skirmish and campaign games into Early Access. I really do keep changing my mind on that. This game has been very cheap to make, and I am under no pressure to release, so to be honest it feels kinda weird being able to do anything I like with it!