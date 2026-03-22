Games: Benchmark, Old PC Games, and More

The game is very playable right now. It has a ton of content, and it runs great, and it looks fab. But it does not have data for the campaign games, and does not have the challenge system coded into it yet. I might at some point decide to put the challenge system off for a bit, and release it with skirmish and campaign games into Early Access. I really do keep changing my mind on that. This game has been very cheap to make, and I am under no pressure to release, so to be honest it feels kinda weird being able to do anything I like with it!