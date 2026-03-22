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Open Hardware/Modding: OpenWrt, Raspberry Pi, and GNU/Linux-Friendly Devices
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It's FOSS ☛ Turris Omnia NG Wired is a Fanless, Rack-Ready OpenWrt Router with Dual 10G Ports
It can go in a rack, runs OpenWrt, and comes with a promise of lifetime updates.
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CNX Software ☛ Radxa AICore DX-M1M M.2 2242 low-power Hey Hi (AI) module delivers 25 TOPS of edge Hey Hi (AI) performance for just 3W of power
Radxa AICore DX-M1M is a compact, low-power M.2 edge Hey Hi (AI) acceleration module built around the DeepX DX-M1M neural processing unit (NPU) and delivers up to 25 TOPS (INT8) of Hey Hi (AI) performance while consuming only 3W of power. Designed for industrial robot arms, autonomous mobile robots (AMR), edge servers, drones, and AIoT devices, the module delivers high-performance Hey Hi (AI) and ML capabilities without blowing the power budget.
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Tom's Hardware ☛ Nintendo Switch 2 overhaul could bring a removable battery — new revision aims to comply with the EU's Right to Repair regulations
Nintendo is reportedly set to launch a revised Switch 2 with a removable battery in Europe, in line with regulations requiring easier battery replacement by February 2027.
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Linux Gizmos ☛ ELM11-Feather Board with 70 MHz MCU, Lua, and Hardware Overlay Support
Brisbane Silicon has introduced the ELM11-Feather, a Feather-compatible microcontroller board designed to run Lua natively for embedded applications. The board targets developers looking for a scriptable platform with closer integration between software and configurable hardware.
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Linux Gizmos ☛ PiDP-1 Replica Recreates PDP-1 Computer Using Raspberry Pi
The system is part of the PiDP series of historical replicas, which includes earlier PDP-8, PDP-10, and PDP-11 recreations. Unlike previous models, the PiDP-1 places more emphasis on interactive graphics, early video games, and hands-on programming.