-
The New Stack ☛ Docker logs got you down? Give this tool a try
One of the more challenging aspects of using Docker containers is troubleshooting.
-
LinuxConfig ☛ ZFS File System Guide on Ubuntu 26.04
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Prometheus on Linux Mint 22
Monitoring your GNU/Linux system’s health and performance is crucial for maintaining uptime and catching issues before they become critical. Prometheus stands out as one of the most powerful open-source monitoring solutions available today, offering real-time metrics collection, flexible querying, and robust alerting capabilities.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Suricata on Fedora 43
Network security has never been more critical. As cyber threats evolve and become increasingly sophisticated, system administrators need powerful tools to protect their infrastructure. Suricata stands out as one of the most capable open-source intrusion detection and prevention systems available today.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Grafana on Debian 13
Grafana has become the go-to open-source platform for monitoring and observability across modern infrastructure. Whether you’re tracking server metrics, application performance, or IoT data, Grafana transforms complex datasets into visual dashboards that make sense at a glance.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Handbrake on Debian (13, 12, 11)
This guide shows you how to install HandBrake on Debian using either APT (Debian’s default repositories) or Flatpak (Flathub). HandBrake converts video files from nearly any format into modern, widely supported formats, which makes it useful for shrinking large libraries, creating device-friendly copies, or transcoding rips you’ve already made.
-
Adam Young: Install a custom Kernel inside a VM
When debugging Qemu, it might be helpoful to instrument GNU/Linux Kernel to see when interrupts get received, or see data on the other side of a transfer. If you have to modify the Kernel on a regular basis, it can be faster to build it in place than to build a customer RPM/DEB and install inside the VM. Here is how I have been going about updating the kernel.
-
Linux.org ☛ Proxmox VE Series Part 1: The Basics
You may have heard of Proxmox Virtual Environment (VE), or may even know what it is or have used it. For those who haven't heard of it, barely used it , or just want to know more, here are a series of articles to cover Proxmox VE in more detail.
Proxmox is an open-source substitute for VMware, which is offered as a free version.
-
TecMint ☛ How to Set Time, Timezone and Sync Server Clock in Linux
The ‘timedatectl‘ command is a utility for RHEL-based and Debian-based distributions, and it is a part of the ‘systemd‘ system and service manager, serving as a replacement for the old traditional date command used in ‘sysvinit‘ daemon-based Linux distributions.
-
Jan Schaumann ☛ Use of PQC in SMTP STARTTLS
Back in March of 2025, I first did a quick check of which web sites use post-quantum cryptography, with an update in September. This looked at the use of the post-quantum / traditional (PQ/T) hybrid TLS 1.3 key exchange X25519MLKEM768 for web traffic.
But there's more to the internet than just web traffic, and given that we now have PQC support in most widely used libraries and toolkits, I thought it'd be useful to check the current state of quantum-safety in other applications.
-
Jan Piet Mens ☛ Providing zone transfers directly from Netbox DNS
When I first wrote about discovering Netbox DNS I mentioned that the combination of Netbox and the DNS plugin don’t actually create a DNS server and zone transfers directly from Netbox are thus impossible. I also went on to describe how there exist programs which can export the data into, say, zone master files for further provisioning DNS servers.
But, the times they are changing.
-
Michael Gale ☛ Setting up a RAID-5 array on Bazzite
I recently upgraded my NAS storage, and the process got me thinking about backups.
After completing the job, I realised I had four left-over disks from different projects, all conveniently 2TB Western Digital drives.
-
TecMint ☛ How to Use GPG to Encrypt and Decrypt Files in Linux
In computing, encryption is a popular and most often the recommended technique of hiding information in a secretive format. GnuPG is one of the useful tools for encrypting information (files) on Linux systems.
-
LinuxConfig ☛ How to Add User to Group on Ubuntu 26.04
-
LinuxConfig ☛ How to Install Startup Disk Creator on Ubuntu 26.04
-
LinuxConfig ☛ How to Configure Sudo Without Password on Ubuntu 26.04