Applications for GNU/Linux and "3 cool Linux apps to try this weekend"

3 cool Linux apps to try this weekend
It's FOSS ☛ This Could be the Best Graphics Editor for GNU/Linux Users (Yes, it is Open Source)
And it is based on Rust. What else can you ask for?
Linux Links ☛ pdpmake – public domain implementation of make
pdpmake is a public domain implementation of make which follows the POSIX standard.
HowTo Geek ☛ 3 cool Linux apps to try this weekend (January 23 - 25)
The world of Linux software is hard to navigate, but with there are a lot of good ones worth checking out if you know where to look. Have a look at this text drawing app, packet analyzer, and Wikipedia browser.
All of the apps I found this week have a common theme of reading text. The text of network packets, of ASCII characters, and of Wikipedia entries are all being made readable with these free and open source apps.