news
Games: Godot 4.5.2 RC 1, Game About a 1993 Hint Line, Rootkits as Hostile Barrier to Linux Compatibility
-
Godot Engine ☛ Release candidate: Godot 4.5.2 RC 1
While Godot 4.6 is just around the corner, we provide a number of important bug fixes for 4.5 users in a new 4.5.2 maintenance release, now in RC stage.
-
Paris Buttfield-Addison ☛ We Made a Game About a 1993 Hint Line
Remember hint lines? 1-900 numbers, long-distance charges, hoping whoever answers actually knows what they’re talking about? They had incomplete documentation, contradictory notes, whatever the previous shift scribbled down. But who were those people? The mechanics and infrastructure of their work is largely forgotten.
-
Chris Glass ☛ Mastermind needs to change their yellow
Read a McSweeney’s satirical piece about the design of the Mastermind box and it was good for a chuckle.
-
PC Gamer ☛ Highguard requires Secure Boot and Easy Anti-Cheat to run, leaving Linux and kernel-conscious gamers out in the cold [Ed: Rootkits. Avoid.]
If you happened to have caught the Game Awards trailer for it, Highguard, an upcoming free-to-play hero shooter from ex-developers of Apex Legends and Titanfall, launches next week. You will need to enable Secure Boot if you plan on playing through.