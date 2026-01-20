original
Huge Gains for GNU/Linux Thus Far in 2026
The "stable" measure of GNU/Linux "market share" in desktops and laptops, based on statCounter (i.e. Web requests that are spied on), says that GNU/Linux gained about 0.5% in "share" in the past month alone. It's not an all-time high only because more than a year ago statCounter measured GNU/Linux at close to 18% in India. It now sits at 6.88%. https://analytics.usa.gov/ shows similar figures (4%+ for GNU/Linux overall or 6%+ if one culls mobile platforms) █