Want to try Linux? Just install Ubuntu or Fedora

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 19, 2026



There are many desktop Linux distributions, and just as many opinions about which ones are best for beginners, gaming, low-end hardware, or general productivity. It can be all be overwhelming and confusing, so here's my advice: start with Ubuntu or Fedora.

You may have heard that CachyOS is the best-performing distro, or that Linux Mint is the best option for beginners, or that Zorin OS is great for Windows converts, or you should definitely use Bazzite because it's built for PC gaming. It's great that those projects exist, but they can make the question of "how do I get away from Windows" far more complicated. Infinite diversity in infinite combinations is great—just ask the Vulcans—but the dozens of popular distros can make the initial first step into Linux a more daunting one.

If you want to try desktop Linux, my advice is to (temporarily) tune out the endless online arguments, and just pick Ubuntu Desktop or Fedora Workstation. If you decide later that you want a more customized computing experience, then it might be time to start distro hopping, but I strongly recommend starting with one of those two operating systems.