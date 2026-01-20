The platform is shown with Jetson Thor T5000 or T4000 modules, offering up to 2070 TFLOPS of compute performance. Axiomtek notes support for software frameworks such as NVIDIA Isaac, Holoscan, and Metropolis, with capabilities aligned with sensor fusion, autonomous systems, and edge inference use cases.

The BPI-CM6 adopts a 40 × 55 mm form factor and uses board-to-board connectors compatible with the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4, allowing it to be used with existing CM4-style carrier boards, according to Banana Pi’s documentation.

The Bedrock RAI300 is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, integrating 12 Zen 5 CPU cores and 24 threads with boost clocks up to 5.1 GHz. The processor also combines an RDNA 3.5-based Radeon 890M GPU with an XDNA 2 NPU delivering up to 50 TOPS of AI performance.

ESP32-E22 integrates tri-band Wi-Fi 6E support across the 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz bands, marking Espressif’s first product to enable operation in the 6 GHz spectrum.

The CMX0 supports both Compute Module 5 Lite and eMMC variants, with a microSD card socket provided for Lite modules. Compute Module 4 is not supported.

After a quick, one-week beta testing phase, MX Linux 25.1 is now available for download based on the latest Debian 13.3 “Trixie” operating system and featuring the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel on the standard ISOs and Linux 6.18 LTS on the AHS (Advanced Hardware Support) ISOs.

Mozilla already provided a DEB binary package for Debian-based systems, so they’re now offering the same native package installation of Firefox for RPM-based systems, making it a lot easier for users of RPM-based distributions to update their Firefox installations to the latest version on the day of the release.

