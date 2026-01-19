The platform is shown with Jetson Thor T5000 or T4000 modules, offering up to 2070 TFLOPS of compute performance. Axiomtek notes support for software frameworks such as NVIDIA Isaac, Holoscan, and Metropolis, with capabilities aligned with sensor fusion, autonomous systems, and edge inference use cases.

The BPI-CM6 adopts a 40 × 55 mm form factor and uses board-to-board connectors compatible with the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4, allowing it to be used with existing CM4-style carrier boards, according to Banana Pi’s documentation.

The Bedrock RAI300 is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, integrating 12 Zen 5 CPU cores and 24 threads with boost clocks up to 5.1 GHz. The processor also combines an RDNA 3.5-based Radeon 890M GPU with an XDNA 2 NPU delivering up to 50 TOPS of AI performance.

original

Mainstream Media Obstructs Adoption of GNU/Linux

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 19, 2026,

updated Jan 19, 2026



Earlier this month: The Register MS: Installing Free Software on Your Device is 'Sideloading'

All the mainstream press is never mentioning GNU/Linux. Almost never. No matter the language.

Even if 5% of more of the world's computer users adopt Free software (it's a lot higher if one counts people who use Free software on top of MacOS and Windows), the media won't care. It'll cover what it gets paid to cover. A lot of "the news" is de facto marketing.

If we had real (or really independent) media that covers what's important to society, there would be 'MSM' coverage about Free software every day. █