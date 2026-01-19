original
Mainstream Media Obstructs Adoption of GNU/Linux
Earlier this month: The Register MS: Installing Free Software on Your Device is 'Sideloading'
All the mainstream press is never mentioning GNU/Linux. Almost never. No matter the language.
Even if 5% of more of the world's computer users adopt Free software (it's a lot higher if one counts people who use Free software on top of MacOS and Windows), the media won't care. It'll cover what it gets paid to cover. A lot of "the news" is de facto marketing.
If we had real (or really independent) media that covers what's important to society, there would be 'MSM' coverage about Free software every day. █