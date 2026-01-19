news
I boosted my old laptop’s life by switching to this power-efficient Linux distro
I know what you're probably thinking, so let me clarify a few points first.
This is not a love letter to the lightweight operating system Lubuntu. It's not a Linux missionary story. And it definitely isn’t one of those “ancient laptop miraculously reborn” tales where the hardware turns out to have been secretly overpowered all along.
This is a practical story about a very normal, boring, 10-year-old laptop that became usable again once the software stopped getting in its way.