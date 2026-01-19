The platform is shown with Jetson Thor T5000 or T4000 modules, offering up to 2070 TFLOPS of compute performance. Axiomtek notes support for software frameworks such as NVIDIA Isaac, Holoscan, and Metropolis, with capabilities aligned with sensor fusion, autonomous systems, and edge inference use cases.

The BPI-CM6 adopts a 40 × 55 mm form factor and uses board-to-board connectors compatible with the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4, allowing it to be used with existing CM4-style carrier boards, according to Banana Pi’s documentation.

The Bedrock RAI300 is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, integrating 12 Zen 5 CPU cores and 24 threads with boost clocks up to 5.1 GHz. The processor also combines an RDNA 3.5-based Radeon 890M GPU with an XDNA 2 NPU delivering up to 50 TOPS of AI performance.

news

I boosted my old laptop’s life by switching to this power-efficient Linux distro

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 19, 2026



I know what you're probably thinking, so let me clarify a few points first.

This is not a love letter to the lightweight operating system Lubuntu. It's not a Linux missionary story. And it definitely isn’t one of those “ancient laptop miraculously reborn” tales where the hardware turns out to have been secretly overpowered all along.

This is a practical story about a very normal, boring, 10-year-old laptop that became usable again once the software stopped getting in its way.

