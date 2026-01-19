Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

news
cview - terminal-based user interface toolkit - LinuxLinks
cview is a terminal-based user interface toolkit. This package is a fork of tview.
Widgets may be customized and extended to suit any application. Mouse support is available
This is free and open source software.
Lip Gloss - style definitions for nice terminal layouts - LinuxLinks
Lip Gloss takes an expressive, declarative approach to terminal rendering. Users familiar with CSS will feel at home with Lip Gloss.
This is free and open source software.
Orange Pi 6 Plus Single Board Computer running Linux: Ubuntu - LinuxLinks
This is the fifth article in a new series looking at a very interesting piece of kit from the folks at Orange Pi. It’s the Orange Pi 6 Plus single board computer.
This board is very different to the single-board computers I’ve previously covered. For example, it has a 12 core 64 bit ARMv9 processor with a total computing power of 45 TOPS (CPU/GPU/NPU)
dodo - fast and configurable PDF viewer - LinuxLinks
dodo is a fast and configurable PDF reader.
It’s billed as a fast, keyboard-friendly PDF reader built for smooth reading, quick navigation, and deep customization.
It uses MuPDF as the PDF library and Qt 6 as its Graphical User Interface library.
This is free and open source software.
Hancho - build system - LinuxLinks
Hancho is a simple, pleasant build system that fits in a single Python file with no dependencies and no installation required – copy it into your repo and you’re ready to go.
Hancho combines Ninja’s speed and simplicity with Bazel’s expressive Python-like syntax. Like Ninja, it focuses purely on executing your build commands as fast as possible. Like Bazel, it makes build scripts easy to write and extend. Unlike Bazel, it’s lightweight (no 200+ meg installation) and lets you use arbitrary Python code in your build scripts.
This is free and open source software.