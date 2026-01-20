original
The Harder They Try to Squash GNU/Linux Advocacy, the Move Exposure It'll Get
They will always lose because they are on the wrong side of history
The vicious attacks on Tux Machines are well documented and hardly a new thing. However, the audience of the site continues growing and in the past few days we've served well over a million requests (per day) because GNU/Linux is growing and people need curated news, e.g. curation that culls/omits LLM slop and other garbage.
Let's face it - Free software was always besieged (to some degree), the attempts to 'cancel RMS' go back to 2009 (it started with GNOME ~17 years ago*) and "corporate" (proprietary) Linux, a la RHEL, isn't the goal; that's just what GAFAM operatives - usually staff - aim for. They want to just plunders the community's work, then sell it for a fee (per copy). █
______
* The attacks get more vicious when/if his visibility grows; the same goes for our sites - as there are people and companies truly desperate to prevent people from accessing what we publish.
