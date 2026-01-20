The Harder They Try to Squash GNU/Linux Advocacy, the Move Exposure It'll Get

The platform is shown with Jetson Thor T5000 or T4000 modules, offering up to 2070 TFLOPS of compute performance. Axiomtek notes support for software frameworks such as NVIDIA Isaac, Holoscan, and Metropolis, with capabilities aligned with sensor fusion, autonomous systems, and edge inference use cases.

The BPI-CM6 adopts a 40 × 55 mm form factor and uses board-to-board connectors compatible with the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4, allowing it to be used with existing CM4-style carrier boards, according to Banana Pi’s documentation.

The Bedrock RAI300 is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, integrating 12 Zen 5 CPU cores and 24 threads with boost clocks up to 5.1 GHz. The processor also combines an RDNA 3.5-based Radeon 890M GPU with an XDNA 2 NPU delivering up to 50 TOPS of AI performance.

ESP32-E22 integrates tri-band Wi-Fi 6E support across the 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz bands, marking Espressif’s first product to enable operation in the 6 GHz spectrum.

The CMX0 supports both Compute Module 5 Lite and eMMC variants, with a microSD card socket provided for Lite modules. Compute Module 4 is not supported.

The MultiCM Flasher is designed for programming up to seven Compute Modules in parallel, with support for mixed module generations using a single firmware image.

Coming more than five months after Amarok 3.3.1, the Amarok 3.3.2 release introduces the ability to show the “added to collection” time in the tag dialog when available and adds support for opening items in the playlist with a single click and adding them to the playlist in the collection browser with a double click.

Mozilla already provided a DEB binary package for Debian-based systems, so they’re now offering the same native package installation of Firefox for RPM-based systems, making it a lot easier for users of RPM-based distributions to update their Firefox installations to the latest version on the day of the release.

After a quick, one-week beta testing phase, MX Linux 25.1 is now available for download based on the latest Debian 13.3 “Trixie” operating system and featuring the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel on the standard ISOs and Linux 6.18 LTS on the AHS (Advanced Hardware Support) ISOs.

The Harder They Try to Squash GNU/Linux Advocacy, the Move Exposure It'll Get

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 20, 2026



They will always lose because they are on the wrong side of history

The vicious attacks on Tux Machines are well documented and hardly a new thing. However, the audience of the site continues growing and in the past few days we've served well over a million requests (per day) because GNU/Linux is growing and people need curated news, e.g. curation that culls/omits LLM slop and other garbage.

Let's face it - Free software was always besieged (to some degree), the attempts to 'cancel RMS' go back to 2009 (it started with GNOME ~17 years ago*) and "corporate" (proprietary) Linux, a la RHEL, isn't the goal; that's just what GAFAM operatives - usually staff - aim for. They want to just plunders the community's work, then sell it for a fee (per copy). █

* The attacks get more vicious when/if his visibility grows; the same goes for our sites - as there are people and companies truly desperate to prevent people from accessing what we publish.

