Improving the Sites Some More

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 19, 2026



The recent maintenance window is mostly behind us and in recent days we worked on improving accessibility in the sites, among other things. We wish to make the sites more pleasant to use. We also try to make them faster to render.

Yesterday, a Sunday, we served over a million hits and published many articles. We expect this high throughput to carry on, maybe even improve.

On a more personal note: The birds are still coming in the dark or near darkness. Hi-Dee lost her advantage completely; there are always other birds joining her when it is dark (as few as three, as many as seven), so they learned and adapted to the feeding (or feeder's, hi!) cycle.

So we're generally happy and well motivated these days. █

Image source: 3 pigeons