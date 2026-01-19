news
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, mintCast, and This Week in Linux
-
Jupiter Broadcasting ☛ This Old Network | LINUX Unplugged 650
We rebuild a small office network around Linux, with an Unplugged twist and real-world constraints.
-
mintCast Podcast ☛ mintCast 477 – Driving Hey Hi (AI) Mad
First up in the news: Mint 22.3 “Zena” released. Then lots of drivers news, new distros, Hey Hi (AI) and Fashion Company Apple getting sued (again)
-
Tux Digital ☛ This Week in Linux: 332: GNU/Linux Mint 22.3, Wine 11, Gentoo, Budgie Desktop, & more GNU/Linux news