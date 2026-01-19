FreeBSD on Old Computers and "Modifying FreeBSD ISO for Dell Servers"

My NAS that I built in 2019 to host my files on my home network has started to show its age, especially as the number of services running in jails increased. It all started when I discovered the amazing features and data integrity that OpenZFS had to offer, and I tried out FreeNAS 11.2, which got released with a completely overhauled web interface at the time. Back then, I already had my media on Plex Media Server and learned that FreeNAS had Plex as a Plugin, which was my first contact with FreeBSD Jails.