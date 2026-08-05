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Mesa 26.2 Open-Source Graphics Stack Officially Released, Here’s What’s New
Highlights of Mesa 26.2 include a new tool called Gamma for inspecting acceleration structures and ray tracing dispatches, currently only supported on the Radeon Vulkan (RADV) driver, VK_EXT_mesh_shader support for the NVK Vulkan driver for NVIDIA GPUs, and Vulkan 1.4 support for the KosmicKrisp Vulkan driver for Apple Silicon hardware.
RADV received support for the VK_KHR_shader_constant_data, VK_KHR_performance_query (on GFX11), VK_EXT_pipeline_protected_access, VK_KHR_maintenance11, VK_KHR_shader_fma, VK_EXT_shader_split_barrier (on GFX12), VK_KHR_device_fault, and VK_KHR_shader_abort Vuklan extensions.